Lanao del Norte police seize P3.2-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized around P3.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes following a chase in the province of Lanao del Norte, an official said Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo de Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, in Purok 6, Pandanan village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo municipality.

Sua said the personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) flagged down a truck for inspection due to a visible broken windshield while conducting routine checkpoint operation in Pandanan village.

Vehicle operating with broken windshield is an impoundable violation under Republic Act 4136, known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines.

"However, instead of complying, the driver accelerated and breached the checkpoint, prompting policemen to immediately initiate a hot pursuit operation," Sua said in a statement.

He said the pursuing policemen found the vehicle abandoned by the driver off the roadside in Purok 6, Pandanan village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

He said that upon inspection, the abandoned vehicle was found carrying 80 master cases of cigarettes with an estimated market value of P3.2 million based on Bureau of Customs (BOC) valuation at P40,000 each case.

He said the confiscated cigarettes and vehicle are in the custody of the 2nd PMFC pending for formal turnover to the BOC.

He said investigation is ongoing to determine ownership of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes.

He said they will continue to strengthen checkpoint operations and inter-agency collaboration to prevent the entry and distribution of smuggled goods in the province of Lanao del Norte.

He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities in their community to the authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)