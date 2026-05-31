Lanao del Norte police seize P320,000 smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have arrested an individual and seized P320,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested individual as alias Abu, 26, a resident of Inudaran village, Kauswagan municipality.

Sua said Abu was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the operatives were conducting routine checkpoint operation when they flagged down a three-wheeled vehicle locally known as "Bao-Bao" driven by Abu for inspection.

"The operating personnel observed, in plain view, several boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes placed at the back portion of the vehicle," Sua said in his report.

"Upon further inspection, the driver failed to present any valid documents or proof of legal transport for the cigarettes," he added.

He said the operatives confiscated around 400 reams of undocumented cigarettes worth P320,000.

Abu was brought to Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper disposition while the confiscated cigarettes and the vehicle are presently under the custody of Lanao del Norte 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate action.

Sua emphasized the importance of sustained checkpoint operations in preventing the proliferation of illegal and untaxed products in the province of Lanao del Norte.

"The confiscation of these alleged smuggled cigarettes reflects our firm commitment to support government efforts against economic sabotage and ensure that those violating our laws will be held accountable," he said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)