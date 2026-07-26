Lanao del Norte police seized P276,000 smuggled cigarettes

Some P276,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 24, in Nangka village, Baloi municipality.

Sua said no one was arrested as the supposed shipper or owner of the contraband abandoned the smuggled cigarettes.

Sua said that intelligence personnel acted on verified intelligence information regarding a vehicle allegedly transporting smuggled cigarettes, established a checkpoint along the highway in coordination with the personnel of Baloi Municipal Police Station.

“During the operation, a car was observed making a U-turn before reaching the checkpoint and heading toward Poblacion, prompting the operating personnel to conduct a pursuit operation,” Sua said in his report.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned, with no driver or occupants present. Upon inspection, responding personnel observed several reams of cigarettes in plain view inside the vehicle.

Sua said recovered from the car were 345 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P276,000.

The confiscated cigarettes and vehicle were brought to the Baloi Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)