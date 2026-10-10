Lanao del Norte’s Top 4 most wanted person arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons in Lanao del Norte in a law enforcement operation, police said Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Ace, 21, the province’s Top 4 most wanted person.

Sua said Ace was arrested while police were serving a warrant of arrest on Friday, October 9, in Purok 5, Barangay Poblacion, Baroy, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said Ace had a standing warrant of arrest issued by a court on September 24, 2026, for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said no bail was recommended for the charge under Section 5, while bail for the case under Section 11 was set at P200,000.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of the Baroy Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, Sua said.

He commended the operating personnel and partner units for their successful coordination and efforts in apprehending the wanted person.

The arresting team comprised personnel from the Tracker Team of the Baroy Municipal Police Station and other police units in Lanao del Norte, including the Provincial Intelligence Unit. (SunStar Zamboanga)