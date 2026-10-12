Lanao del Sur anti-drug operation nets 2, P3.9-M shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals and seized some P3.9 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the two arrested suspects as alias Anwar, 37, and alias Triks, 45.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Saturday, October 10, in Poblacion village, Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-Barmm said seized from the two suspects were some 587 grams of suspected shabu packed in four knot-tied transparent plastic bags and two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P3,991,600, a mobile phone and the buy-bust money.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two arrested suspects are involved in the illegal drug trade in several towns in Lanao del Sur province and as far as Iligan City.

The suspects were detained and will be charged for violation of Section 5, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA-Lanao del Sur with the support of different police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)