Lanao del Sur anti-drug operation nets HVT, P3.4-M shabu

A JOINT team of government operatives have arrested a high-value target (HVT) and seized around P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) official said Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) director, said the arrested HVT suspect carries the aliases of Arman and Saidali, 32.

Arman was arrested in a buy-bust on Tuesday, September 9, in Poblacion village, Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

Recovered from the suspect were around 500 grams of shabu packed in five knot-tied transparent plastic bags and worth P3.4 million, a mobile phone, a wallet, one identification card, a belt bag, buy-bust money, and a Sports Utility Vehicle.

The arrested HVT suspect was detained at the PDEA Regional Jail Facility pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by PDEA operatives with the support of the police and military forces following days of surveillance on the illicit activity of the HVT suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)