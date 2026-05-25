Lanao del Sur anti-drug sting nets 1, over P1M shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested a drug personality and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Monday, May 25, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Pagari, a resident of Sitio Magampong, Park Area village, Wao municipality.

Cabuhat said Pagari was arrested in a buy-bust on Sunday, May 24, in Purok 2, Eastern Wao village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the suspect’s possession were approximately 150 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P1,020,000, along with the marked buy-bust money used during the operation.

He said the suspect and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Wao Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, booking, and custody.

The arrested suspect will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Cabuhat lauded the operating units for their continued efforts in the fight against illegal drugs and in maintaining peace and order in the province of Lanao del Sur.

The anti-drug operation was launched different police units and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. (SunStar Zamboanga)