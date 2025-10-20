Lanao del Sur child development workers undergo enhancement training

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) trained Child Development Workers (CDWs) and Supervised Neighborhood Play (SNP) Workers in Lanao del Sur to strengthen the delivery of early childhood care and development (ECCD) services in the province, an official said Monday, October 20.

Normalia Macarambon, MSSD Children’s Welfare Program provincial focal person, said the four-day training held last week in Opol, Misamis Oriental, enhanced the competencies of the participants in implementing developmentally appropriate and inclusive early learning programs.

Macarambon said the participants were trained to effectively use the National Early Learning Curriculum (NELC) through Learning Resource Packages (LRPs) and were also provided with tools and strategies to support the conversion of Day Care Centers (DCCs) into fully recognized Child Development Centers (CDCs).

“In our next monitoring, we hope to see all our ECCD workers applying the strategies and lessons they have gained from the training to further improve their classrooms and the overall development of their learners,” Macarambon said in a statement.

She said the sessions also covered key modules including the early childhood care and development framework and related laws, brain development, developmental milestones, child growth and learning, and the proper use of the ECCD checklist for monitoring and assessment.

The CDWs and SNP Workers are frontline providers of early childhood care and development. CDWs conduct structured, play-based learning in recognized child development or day care centers, while SNP Workers reach children in remote areas through community- or home-based sessions.

Both CDWs and SNP Workers ensure holistic early learning and prepare young learners for formal education.

Macarambon said that currently, Lanao del Sur has 401 CDWs in the first district and 389 in the second district.

She added that each receives a P4,000 monthly honorarium in recognition of their dedicated service in delivering early childhood care and development programs in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)