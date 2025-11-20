Lanao del Sur cops arrest 2, seize P421,000 shabu

LAWMEN have arrested two drug personalities and seized around P421,600 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Paks and alias Bakbak, both of legal ages.

De Guzman said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust on Tuesday, November 18, in Beta village, Tubaran, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the two suspects were 62 grams of shabu worth P421,600, buy-bust money, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The confiscated items and the arrested suspects are now under the custody of the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office for proper documentation and legal disposition.

De Guzman commended the swift and well-coordinated efforts of the operating teams, which led to the successful arrest of drug personalities.

He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the campaign of the government against illegal drugs and criminality. (SunStar Zamboanga)