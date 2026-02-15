Lanao del Sur police seize P1.4-M smuggled cigarettes

POLICE seized a shipment of P1.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a hot pursuit operation in Lanao del Sur on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said operatives seized the shipment Saturday, February 14, in Barangay Matling, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said operatives launched a hot pursuit after six vehicles evaded a checkpoint in Barangay Porug, Pualas, Lanao del Sur. One vehicle was intercepted in Matling after the driver abandoned the unit and escaped.

Policemen recovered 1,670 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P1.4 million from the abandoned vehicle.

“Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend the individuals involved,” De Guzman said.

The Malabang Municipal Council police station holds custody of the confiscated vehicle and contraband for documentation. Authorities will turn over the items to the Bureau of Customs for disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)