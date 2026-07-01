Lanao del Sur PWDs, orphaned children receive cash aid

THE Bangsamoro's Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) is rolling out cash assistance to indigent persons with disabilities (PWDs) and orphaned children across the first district of Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, the agency said Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The distribution of cash assistance began in the third week of June under two of MSSD's flagship social protection programs.

The MSSD said that 277 orphaned children each received P15,000, representing three months' worth of cash assistance through the Kupkop Program.

The beneficiaries of the Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program received P3,000 each, equivalent to six months of cash assistance.

The Kupkop Program provides P5,000 in monthly cash assistance to indigent orphaned children to help meet their needs for proper nutrition, education, and a safe and nurturing environment.

The Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program provides financial and material assistance to Bangsamoro PWDs to help ease financial burdens, support their daily needs, and promote independence and well-being.

Qualified beneficiaries receive P500 in monthly assistance under the program.

The MSSD said the agency aims to serve a total of 7,834 PWD beneficiaries in the first district of Lanao del Sur and 2,927 beneficiaries in Marawi City by the end of the payout period.

MSSD-Lanao del Sur Provincial Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Adelaida Mohammad Ali said the municipal social welfare officers of MSSD, together with their para-social workers, distributed the Kupkop Program assistance through house-to-house visits.

Ali said the beneficiaries of Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program received their cash assistance through mass payouts conducted in their respective towns.

"For the Kupkop Program, we regularly conduct house-to-house payouts and visit beneficiaries to ensure that each case-managed orphan receives proper nutrition and quality education with the support of their guardians," Ali said in a statement.

"As for the Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program, payouts are still ongoing in some towns. Bubong and Wato conducted their distributions Tuesday, June 30, while Piagapo will hold its distribution Wednesday, July 1," she added. (SunStar Zamboanga)