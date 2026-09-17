Lanao del Sur records zero violence in first BPE

THE province of Lanao del Sur has recorded zero violent incidents during the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on Monday, September 14, 2026, marking a peaceful exercise of the people’s right to vote.

The province, which accounts for about 30 percent of Bangsamoro’s registered voters, played a significant role in the conduct of the historic elections, the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said Wednesday, September 16.

The 1ID said the peaceful polls were also marked by the participation of former Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) combatants, reflecting the shift from armed struggle to democratic and political participation under the peace process.

The 1ID said the absence of violence during the election period demonstrated the cooperation of communities, local leaders, security forces and government institutions in maintaining peace and allowing voters to freely exercise their democratic rights.

The 1ID credited its troops, police personnel and other law enforcement agencies for securing polling places and ensuring a safe and orderly election.

The 1ID also acknowledged the cooperation of the Commission on Elections, local government units, community leaders and other stakeholders, as well as Lanao del Sur residents who helped maintain peace throughout the electoral exercise.

The Division said the peaceful elections showed how democratic participation can help strengthen the transition from conflict to peace and contribute to stability and lasting peace in the Bangsamoro. (SunStar Zamboanga)