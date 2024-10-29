Lanao del Sur top 6 most wanted person captured

AUTHORITIES have captured one of the most wanted persons following a firefight during a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the captured most wanted person as alias Pikoy of legal age.

Daculan said Pikoy was captured after he was wounded in a firefight that broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday, October 26, in Barangay Dimapatoy, Bubong, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said the firefight ensued after Pikoy opened fire upon noticing the presence of the police operatives who were to serve warrant of arrest against him.

Daculan said Pikoy, who was wounded during the firefight, was rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said Pikoy has standing warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for the crime murder issued by a court in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said Pikoy allegedly killed his aunt, Noraisa Mansuk Manua, on Wednesday, October 23.

Pikoy is listed as the number six and number one most wanted in Lanao del Sur province and Bubong municipality, respectively, according to Daculan.

Daculan said Pikoy will be facing another case for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act as an M16 rifle with ammunition were recovered from him when he was captured.

Daculan said the law enforcement operation was launched by the policemen in coordination with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front-Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (MILF-CCCH). (SunStar Zamboanga)