Lanao del Sur town declared free from DI-MG, NPA influence

THE Municipal Council of Lumbaca Unayan in the province of Lanao del Sur declared the town on Thursday, November 20, 2025, as free from the influence of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) and New People's Army (NPA).

Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Gaviola, commander of the 64th Infantry Battalion, said the declaration was made through Municipal Council Resolutions 16 and 17.

Gaviola said the declaration through resolutions by the Municipal Council of Lumbaca Unayan symbolizes the community's collective stance against terrorism and local armed groups.

A united peace rally was held at the municipal hall, Barangay Oriental Beta, Lumbaca Unayan, Lanao del Sur that also marked the establishment of the Municipal Task Force-Ending Local Armed Conflict (MT-ELAC), a strategic initiative aimed at sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of violent extremist groups.

The MT-ELAC is the local counterpart of the national government's National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

The event featured a peace motorcade, a walk rally, and the burning of the Isis flag, all demonstrating the people's firm rejection of violent extremism.

The DI-MG has long been responsible for numerous casualties among the civilian population, causing widespread fear and disruption in affected communities, further underscoring the importance of the day's declaration.

"Today marks a turning point for our municipality. By standing together, we send a powerful message that we will never allow fear, violence, or extremism to rule our community again," Gaviola said in a statement.

"Your courage to stand against extremism is the true foundation of lasting peace," he added.

He said the declaration is especially timely following successful security operations in Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur, on November 15, which resulted in the death of DI-MG leader Najib Laguindab alias Abu Jihad.

Brigadier General Yasser Bara, commander of the 110st Infantry Brigade, earlier said that Abu Jihad was involved on December 3, 2023 bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) that killed four people and injured 50 others.

The bombing occurred around 7:30 a.m. of December 3, 2023 during a mass being conducted at the Dimaporo Gymnasium of MSU in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Gaviola said the death of Abu Jihad weakened extremist influence in the province of Lanao del Sur and reinforced the importance of community-driven peace initiatives.

Meanwhile, with the establishment of MT-ELAC, the Municipal Government, military, and police commit to sustaining peace programs, enhancing coordination, and promoting development efforts to ensure that Lumbaca Unayan remains resilient against radicalization and violent extremism.

Gaviola said the united stand of the community marked a significant stride toward a safer, more peaceful Lanao del Sur-one driven by cooperation, vigilance, and hope. (SunStar Zamboanga)