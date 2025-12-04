Lanao del Sur town declared free from terrorists, NPAs

THE Sangguniang Bayan of Binidayan, through a resolution, has declared the municipality free from the influence of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) and the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army–National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The Sangguniang Bayan of Binidayan presented the resolution symbolizing the community’s collective stand against terrorism during a united peace rally at the Binidayan Municipal Hall on Monday, December 1.

The united peace rally was initiated by the 64th Infantry Battalion headed by Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Gaviola, under the supervision of Brigadier General Yasser Bara, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade, the municipal government of Binidayan, and the municipal police station.

The event also marked the launch of the Municipal Task Force–Ending Local Armed Conflict (MTF-Elac), a strategic initiative to sustain peace and prevent extremist resurgence.

The MTF-Elac is the local version of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

With the establishment of the MTF-Elac, the municipal government, military, and police reaffirmed their commitment to peace programs, inter-agency coordination, and development efforts to ensure Binidayan remains resilient against radicalization.

“The declaration of Binidayan as DI-MG and CPP-NPA-NDF-free is a significant step toward lasting peace and security. Your courage and unity are the true foundation of lasting peace,” Bara said, commending the residents of Binidayan.

Activities during the united peace rally included a peace motorcade, walk rally, and the burning of ISIS and CPP-NPA-NDF flags—demonstrating the people’s firm rejection of violent extremism.

Binidayan Mayor Sodais Dimaporo, Police Captain Vincent Despuez, the chief of police, and youth representatives joined the rally, underscoring broad community support.

The united stand marks a milestone for Lanao del Sur, reflecting the community’s determination to build a safer, more peaceful future.

Binidayan, which comprises 26 villages, is a fourth-class town in the province of Lanao del Sur with a population of 25,965 as of the 2020 census.

The name of the municipality derives from the term “Binidayan,” which means “ready to cultivate.” (SunStar Zamboanga)