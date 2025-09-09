Lanao Sur village official, militiaman yield P2.7-M shabu

LAWMEN have arrested a village official and a militiaman, who was wounded, and seized around P2.7 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Sumbi, a village official; and Gubat, a militiaman. They have been tagged as high-value individuals.

De Guzman said the two HVI suspects were arrested in a buy-bust around 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 5, in Ampao villge, Bacolod-Kalawi, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said Gubat sustained gunshot wounds after engaging the operatives in a firefight and was immediately given first aid before being brought to Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.

Confiscated during the anti-drug operation were 406.9 grams of shabu worth P2.7 million, buy-bust money, a pistol with ammunition, identification cards, empty shells, and a tricycle.

The suspects and seized pieces of evidence were turned over to Bacolod-Kalawi Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

De Guzman assured the public of its relentless efforts in the fight against illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)