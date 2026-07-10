Landslide hits Lanao Sur village; 5 killed, 2 injured, 6 missing

FIVE people were killed, two other were injured while six remain missing in a landslide incident in a remote village in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Friday, July 10, 2026.

The Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office (LDSPPO) said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, in Ngingir village, Calanogas town.

The LDSPPO said two of the missing carry the surname of Abdulrasid, two carry the family name of Ali, and the other two Abdulmajid and Arab.

The LDSPPO said the responders arrived on foot at the landslide scene at 6 a.m. as the roads leading to the area were impassable to vehicles.

“Responders secured the incident site and conducted manual excavation and mechanical digging to extricate the victims trapped beneath the debris,” the LDSPPO said in its report.

Initial investigation disclosed that the landslide was caused by continuous heavy rainfall, which resulted in the collapse of a large volume of soil that instantly buried the victims who were residing in the vicinity.

Prolonged heavy rainfall due to southwest monsoon spawned by Super Typhoon “Inday.”

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations are ongoing, according to the LDSPPO.

The rescuers include personnel of the Calanogas Municipal Police Station, Bureau of Fire Protection, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, local government unit, barangay officials and volunteers. (SunStar Zamboanga)