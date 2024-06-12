Lawmen arrest 1, seize P272,000 shabu in Lanao anti-drug sting

LAWMEN have arrested one person and seized some P272,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) identified the arrested suspect as alias Kar, 47, a resident of Kalungunan village, Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

The PRO-BAR said Kar was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Sunday, June 9, in Mipaga village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

The police said seized from Kar were some 40 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P272,000 and a bundle of 48 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with P500 marked money.

The PRO-BAR said Kar was placed under the custody of the Marawi City police station for documentation and filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO-BAR said the suspect was arrested by a joint team of policemen and operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)