Lawmen arrest 2 high-value drug suspects, seize over P2-M shabu in Cotabato City

LAWMEN have arrested two high-value drug peddlers and seized over P2 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro City of Cotabato, the police said Saturday, November 22.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Tats and alias Ana, both of legal age.

De Guzman said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Thursday, November 20, in Mother Poblacion village, Cotabato City.

De Guzman said seized from the suspects were some 305 grams of shabu packed in six plastic packs worth P2,074,000, and buy-bust money.

He said the two arrested suspects are now under the custody of the Cotabato City Police Office in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the anti-drug operation was launched against the two arrested suspects by the police with the support of personnel from the 1st Marine Brigade.

He commended the coordinated efforts of the operating units, which led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

De Guzman also urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue supporting the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality. (SunStar Zamboanga)