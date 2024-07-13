Lawmen arrest 2, seized over P6.8-M shabu in Barmm

AUTHORITIES have arrested two people, including a young drug suspect, and seized more than P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barmm identified the arrested suspects as Alimar Mama Matalicop, 19, a resident of Kadingilan village, Wao, Lanao del Sur, and Usman Johani Rabbani of Kulaybato village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Barmm director, said Matalicop was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Thursday, July 11, in Western village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Castro said seized from Matalicop were a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million and buy-bust money.

He said Matalicop was arrested by joint PDEA-Barmm operations and personnel of the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion.

Castro said the arrested suspect was detained at the PDEA-Barmm detention facility and will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said Rabbani was also arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Talisay, Kulaybato village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

He said confiscated from Rabbani were some five grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P34,000, buy-bust money, various drug paraphernalia, and identification cards.

Rabbani was placed under the custody of the police in Lamitan City.

Castro said Rabbani was arrested by PDEA-Barmm agents with the support of Lamitan City Police Station, 18th Infantry Battalion, 1st Police Mobile Force Company, and the 1403rd Regional Mobile Force Company.

He said that Rabbani, like Matalicop, will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)