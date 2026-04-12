Lawmen arrest 4, seize over P428,000 shabu in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals, including three high-value individuals (HVIs), and seized some P428,672 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Lanao del Sur, the police said Saturday, April 12, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified two of the four arrested suspects as alias Apon and alias Onak.

Cabuhat said Apon was arrested in a buy-bust operation Saturday, April 11, in Buadiamaloy, Masiu, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from Apon were some 13.24 grams of suspected shabu packed in 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P90,032, a motorcycle, mobile phone, identification card and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Cabuhat said the suspect was brought to Masiu Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect was arrested in an anti-drug operation launched by the police with the support of the troops from the 5th Infantry Battalion’s Bravo Company.

Meanwhile, Cabuhat said that Onak and his two cohorts, all classified as HVIs, were arrested in buy-bust operation Friday, April 10, along the national highway in Gadongan village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

“The buy-bust transaction took place in front of a store. Immediately after the transaction, the suspects were arrested,” Cabuhat said in his report.

He said seized from the suspects were some 49.8 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P338,640, buy-bust money, and a motorcycle without registered plate.

The arrested suspects, along with the confiscated pieces of evidence, were brought to Marawi City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects were arrested by policemen with the support of the troops from 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

Cabuhat commended the operating units for the successful arrest of the suspect, a significant step in the campaign against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)