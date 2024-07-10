Lawmen arrest 4, seize P14-M illegal drugs

FOUR persons, including a carpenter, were arrested while more than P14 million worth of illegal drugs seized in separate anti-drug operations in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur, authorities said Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Arrested were Ibnorasa Sarapuddin, 24, Raden Dammang, 21, Kausar Tapsi, 56, Norwin Gimang, 45, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Sarapuddin and Dammang were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in Poblacion village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from Sarapudding and Dammang were a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, bundles of boodle money used as buy-bust money, a cellular phone, identification cards, receipts, wallet, sling bag, and others.

She said Tapsi was arrested in another buy-bust operation around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Purok Masigla in Poblacion village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Seized from Tapsi were a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, bundles of boodle money, a cellular phone, watches, bracelets, earrings, brooch, wallets, sling bag, identification cards, several receipts, and P1,122.50 cash.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Gimang, a carpenter, was arrested also in buy-bust operation around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Purok 2 in Guitran village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Gimang was arrested after he sold some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000 to a PDEA agent who pretended to be a buyer of illegal drugs.

Also confiscated from the possession of Gimang were another 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P136,000, bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill utilized as buy-bust money, a cellular phone, eyeglass case, a motorcycle, and P6,520 cash.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

She said the separate anti-drug operations were launched with support from the police and military units in Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces. (SunStar Zamboanga)