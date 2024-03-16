Lawmen arrest 5, dismantle drug den

AUTHORITIES have arrested five suspects as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, March 16.

PDEA Regional Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc identified the arrested suspects as the following: Rene Rose Ayo, the drug den maintainer; Raffy Val Golbe, Ayo’s employee; Michael Rey Bernardo, drug den visitor, Khalid Akilan, visitor; and, Sarah Tandual, drug den visitor.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Purok Gemelina in Sanit village, Ipil, the capital of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the drug den were some 17 grams of suspected shabu worth P115,600, cash in different denominations, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

She said the arrested suspects were detained while charges were readied to be filed against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

She said the PDEA operatives, with the support of policemen, launched the law enforcement operation following surveillance of the activities at the dismantled drug den. (SunStar Zamboanga)