Lawmen arrest 5, seize illegal drugs, guns

LAWMEN have seized guns and illegal drugs and arrested five suspects in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identities of the arrested suspects except to say that one of them is classified as a high-value individual.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of search warrant around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Purok Higad in Moalboal village, Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said seized from the arrested suspects were a caliber .45 and a .9-millimeter pistols and a calilber .38 revolver and ammunition, P74,120 worth of illegal drugs, P28,760 cash in different denomination, a folding knife, a holster, three gold rings, three gold necklaces, three mobile phones, three sharp bolos, two sling bags and other personal belongings.

The arrested individuals and confiscated items are now under the custody of Talusan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

The search warrant the policemen of Talusan town and Alpha Company of the 106th Infantry Battalion served against the arrested suspects was issued on July 18, 2024 by a court in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

“Ang PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula kasama ang Philippine Army at iba pang partner law enforcement agencies ay mariin na kumukontra sa paglaganap ng ilegal na droga sa ating bayan. Ang aming continuous law enforcement operations ay parte ng aming pag hahanda sa 2025 midterm elections (The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula together with the Philippine Army and other partner law enforcement agencies strongly oppose the proliferation of illegal drugs in our country. Our continuous law enforcement operations are part of our preparation for the 2025 midterm elections),” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)