Lawmen arrest 9th most wanted person in Barmm

LAWMEN have arrested, in a law enforcement operation, one of the most wanted persons in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), an official said Monday, October 20.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested fugitive as alias Jayjay, of legal age.

De Guzman said Jayjay was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Sunday, October 19, in Rempes Village, Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

He said Jayjay has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder and is listed as the number nine most wanted person in Barmm.

“The arrest was made possible through information provided by a concerned citizen,” he added.

Jayjay was arrested by joint operatives of PRO-BAR and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

De Guzman commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the operating units, underscoring the critical role of community cooperation in the successful apprehension of fugitives throughout the Bangsamoro region. (SunStar Zamboanga)