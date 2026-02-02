Lawmen arrest Chinese national in Zamboanga City for immigration law violation

LAWMEN arrested a Chinese national on Monday, February 2, in a joint law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City for violation of Philippine immigration law.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) identified the arrested Chinese national as Rongtian Shi from Fujian, China.

Westmincom said Shi was arrested around 12:40 p.m. at BOS Cellphone and Accessories along Maria Clara Street, Zone 3 village, pursuant to a duly issued mission order.

“The subject was found to be engaging in gainful business without the appropriate visa or permit, constituting misrepresentation and a violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended,” Westmincom said in a statement.

Westmincom said the arrested Chinese national was brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 11 for proper documentation and disposition, in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

Authorities emphasized that the operation reflects strong inter-agency collaboration and routine enforcement of immigration regulations.

Westmincom said the joint law enforcement operation was not directed at any nationality or community but forms part of continuing efforts to uphold the law, maintain public order, and protect the integrity of lawful business and employment practices.

The joint law enforcement operation was led by the police and the Bureau of Immigration, with the support of Westmincom’s Task Force Zamboanga. (SunStar Zamboanga)