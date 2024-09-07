Lawmen arrest Dawlah Islamiya, 2 wanted persons

THREE wanted persons, including a member of the Dawlah Islamiha-Hassan Group (DI-HG), were arrested by authorities in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronaldo Mamangun, 40th Infantry Battalion commander, identified the arrested member of the DI-HG as Salah Tunda, also known as Salahudin Sabpa.

Mamangun said Tunda was arrested in a law enforcement operation through service of warrant of arrest around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 5, in Purok 2, Poblacion village, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Mamangun said Tunda has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder and double frustrated murder with no recommended bail.

Meanwhile, Erap Taluyan Guiangkong and Datu Nor Landasan Galmak were arrested by joint military and policemen for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Betita, 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion (1MIB) commander, said Guiangkong and Galmak were arrested on Friday morning in Kulasi village in General Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao del Sur.

Betita said seized from the possession of the two were an M-16 and an M-14 rifles with magazines and ammunition.

Both Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, commander of the 601st Brigade and Brigadier General Andre Santos, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, praised the soldiers and policemen for the successful law enforcement that resulted in the arrest of lawless elements. (SunStar Zamboanga)