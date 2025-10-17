Lawmen arrest human ‘trafficker,’ rescue 4 children in Basilan

LAWMEN have arrested an alleged human trafficker and rescued four children in an intelligence-driven entrapment operation in Basilan province, police said Friday, October 17, 2025.

The Women and Children Protection Center–Mindanao Field Unit (WCPC-MFU) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) identified the arrested suspect as alias “Jay-ar,” 45, a resident of Isabela City, the capital of Basilan.

Police said Jay-ar was arrested during an entrapment operation around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, October 16, in Sunrise Village, Isabela City.

Authorities said the four rescued victims, three girls and a boy, were turned over to the Isabela City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for medical evaluation, trauma-informed psychosocial support, and rehabilitation services to help facilitate their reintegration into society.

“Our priority is ensuring these children recover physically and emotionally. We are working closely with their families and NGOs to provide long-term support,” the CSWDO said in a statement.

Police said the suspect will be charged with violating Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended by R.A. 10364 and R.A. 11862.

The suspect is detained at the Isabela City Police Station while criminal charges are being prepared.

The WCPC-MFU said the operation was conducted in coordination with several law enforcement and social service agencies, marking a significant accomplishment in the fight against human exploitation. (SunStar Zamboanga)