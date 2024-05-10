Lawmen arrest HVT drug suspect, seize P340,000 shabu

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Maguindanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, May 10, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the arrested HVT suspect as Jomarie Sakilan alias Akub, 27, a resident of Matilak village, Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte.

He said Sakilan was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Kanguan village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, May 8.

Castro said seized from the possession of Sakilan were some 50 grams packed in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000, buy-bust money, and a motorcycle.

He said Sakilan was detained at the PDEA-Barmm detention facility in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said Sakilan was arrested in a buy-bust operation by joint PDEA-Barmm personnel backed by police and military operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)