Lawmen arrest illegal recruiter, rescue 5 potential victims

AUTHORITIES have arrested in an intelligence-driven operation an illegal recruiter and rescued five Laos-bound potential human trafficking victims in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, September 13, 2024.

The police identified the arrested suspected illegal recruiter as Regie Dando, of legal age and a resident of Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Dando was arrested by joint operatives of the police and military and personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a pension house in Macrohon Drive, Canelar village, Zamboanga City, according to the Women and Children Protection Center-Mindanao Field Unit (WCPC-MFU) headed by Lieutenant Colonel Mario Baquiran, Jr.

The WCPC-MFU withheld the identities of the rescued potential human trafficking victims except to say included four females and one male of legal ages.

Investigation disclosed that the victims are set to travel through a commercial ferry to Tawi-Tawi and Malaysia and then to Laos, their final destination.

The arrested suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of charges against him.

The rescued victims were placed under the custody of the DSWD for counselling before they will be sent back home. (SunStar Zamboanga)