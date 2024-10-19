Lawmen arrest MSU-Marawi City bombing suspect

AUTHORITIES arrested a Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) member involved in the December 3, 2023 Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi City bombing, the police said Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Lapitos, who is listed as the number one most wanted person in the province base on E-warrant system.

The Philippine News Agency reported on December 8, 2023 that Lapitos’ real name is Arsani Mimbesa, who also carries the aliases of Khatab and Hatab aside from Lapitos.

Daculan said Lapitos was arrested in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, in Barangay Maria Christina, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Daculan said Lapitos has standing warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for violation of Section 4 of Republic Act 11479, otherwise known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 issued by a court in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte dated October 11, 2024.

He said Lapitos was involved in the December 3, 2023 bombing at the Dimaporo gymnasium of MSU-Marawi City that killed four people and injured 57 others.

The victims were attending a Eucharistic Celebration when a powerful bomb exploded.

Daculan said Lapitos was placed under the custody of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade for documentation and proper disposition.

He said manhunt continues as there are still bombing suspects who remain at large.

On December 6, 2023, the authorities arrested one of the suspects, Jafar Gamo Sultan, in Barangay Dulay Proper, Marawi City. (SunStar Zamboanga)