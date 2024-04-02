Lawmen arrest one of nation’s most wanted person

LAWMEN have arrested one of the nation’s most wanted persons with a P1.2 million bounty, who has been in hiding for the past 16 years, in a law enforcement operation in Sarangani province, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Tuesday, April 1, 2024.

Police Major General Jonel Estomo, APC-WM commander, identified the arrested most wanted person as a certain Commander Jinky, 50, a former medical staff of Guerrilla Front-Tala of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Fat South Mindanao Region.

Estomo said Jinky was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest in Purok 9, Poblacion village, Alabel, Sarangani province on Monday, April 1.

He said Jinky has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Alabel, Sarangani dated October 8, 2007.

Estomo said Jinky was involved in the killing of Vicente Villarosa on August 16, 2002, in Purok 10, Spring village, Alabel.

He said Jinky, a resident of J.P. Laurel village, Panabo City, Davao Del Norte, has a P1.2 million reward for her arrest based on the list of the national most wanted persons of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Estomo said Jinky was arrested by personnel of the different police units in Sarangani and Soccsksargen with the support of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion.

He said the arrest of Jinky is part of the Philippine National Police's strict law enforcement against terrorist groups and wanted persons ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as a measure to intensify security in the country. (SunStar Zamboanga)