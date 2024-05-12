Lawmen arrest recidivist illegal drug offender 

A RECIDIVIST offender was arrested again after selling illegal drugs to a government agent in an anti-drug operation in Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the arrested recidivist suspect as Sibal Sampang, also known as Kim, 22.

Castro said Sampang was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Poblacion village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi on Friday, May 10.

Castro said Sampang was immediately arrested after completing an illegal drug transaction with an undercover PDEA agent.

Castro said recovered from Sampang were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000, buy-bust money, and custody released order.

He said Sampang was previously arrested for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in 2022 and was released after he served his jail term in September 2023 in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Castro said Sampang was arrested by agents of PDEA in a buy-bust operation launched with the support of police and military operatives and agents of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)