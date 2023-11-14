Lawmen arrest top 4 most wanted, another surrenders

AUTHORITIES have arrested the top 4 most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation while another most wanted has surrendered in Zamboanga City, the police reported Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The police identified the arrested top 4 most wanted person as Ace Fernandez, 40, a motorcycle taxi driver and the one who surrendered is Antonio Valdez, III, 27 years old.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said Fernandez was arrested by joint police and military operatives around 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 13, at Sitio Bataan in Vitali village.

Lorenzo said Fernandez is listed as the top 4 most wanted person in Zamboanga City and has standing warrant of arrest for four counts rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court on November 7, 2023.

Fernandez was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 1 in Vitali village for proper disposition.

Lorenzo said Valdez has surrendered around 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 13, at the Zamboanga City Police Station 7 in Pasonanca village.

Lorenzo said Valdez is the 10 most wanted person base on eWarrant System and has standing warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 7610 otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The local court that issued the warrant of arrest against Valdez dated September 19, 2022, has recommended bail of P80,000 for the temporary liberty of the accused.

Valdez is now at the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 7 for proper disposition.