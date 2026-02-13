Lawmen destroy P18.2M marijuana plants in 2 plantations in Sulu

LAWMEN have uprooted and burned around 21,200 fully grown high-grade marijuana plants worth P18.2 million and seized high-powered firearms in a law enforcement operation in the hinterlands of Sulu, the military said Friday, February 13, 2026.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said the marijuana plantations were discovered Thursday, February 12, in the villages of Masjid Punjungan and Pitogo, Kalingalan Caluang municipality.

"The scale, maturity, and quality of the plantations indicate an organized and well-established illegal cultivation operation situated in remote and difficult terrain," Delos Santos said.

He added that pursuit operation was launched to arrest the alleged cultivators, alias Mods and his cohorts, who evaded arrest.

He said the troops have seized six high-powered firearms believed to be owned by the cultivators consisting of four M-16 rifles, an M-14 rifle, and a Garand rifle and ammunition.

He said the uprooted marijuana plants were destroyed by burning onsite.

"The dismantling of large-scale marijuana plantations not only disrupts illegal drug networks but also cuts off potential funding sources that may support armed and lawless elements," he added.

Major General Leonardo Pena, commander of the 11th Infantry Division, highlighted the strategic significance of unified action as the successful law enforcement operation reflect strong coordination among the military, police, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

"Through close coordination among the military, police, PDEA, LGUs, and other stakeholders, we can protect communities, sustain peace, and prevent the resurgence of criminal and armed groups in Sulu," Pe a said. (SunStar Zamboanga)