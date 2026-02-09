Lawmen dismantle drug den, arrest 3 in Tawi-Tawi

LAWMEN have arrested three people and seized illegal drugs and a firearm in a law enforcement operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Tawi-Tawi.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said the operatives also rescued two individuals during the operation.

PDEA-Barmm identified the arrested suspects as alias Muhammad, the drug den maintainer; alias Erning; and alias Ammil, both visitors of Muhammad.

The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Sunday, February 8, in Tubig Indangan, Laa Island, Simunul, Tawi-Tawi.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P183,600, a .45-caliber pistol, a mobile phone, Muhammad’s identification card, and assorted illegal drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects were detained at Bongao Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The two rescued individuals were turned over to the Municipal Social Services and Development (MSSD) and concerned village officials for proper care and intervention.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA Tawi-Tawi Provincial Office with the support of the Marine Battalion Landing Team–4. (SunStar Zamboanga)