Lawmen dismantle drug den, arrest 3 students

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) backed by policemen arrested three students in a search warrant operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director identified the arrested suspects as Mark Fayluga, 23, a criminology student; Rico Licera, 23, also a criminology student; and, Jerico Portugaliza, 22, a social work student.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said they were arrested when PDEA agents and policemen implemented a search warrant that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Purok Gemilina, Barangay Veterans Village, Ipil.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 10 grams of suspected shabu packed in 20 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated market value of P68,000, opened transparent plastic sachets with residue, cellular phones, and several drug paraphernalia.

She said the arrested students will be charged for violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

She said the arrested suspects were detained at the detention facility of PDEA regional office. (SunStar Zamboanga)