Lawmen dismantle drug den in Basilan

LAWMEN have arrested four suspects, including the regional target listed drug personality, as they dismantled a drug den in Basilan province, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, August 18.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the arrested suspects as Carlito Manolong Dela Cruz, the regional target listed and drug den maintainer; Falcasantos Tani; Reynante Opawun Villamil; and Winefred Brosas Aquino.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation that led to the dismantling of a drug den on Wednesday, August 14, on Calle Bisaya, Malinis village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

The PDEA-Barmm said seized from the dismantled drug den were some five grams of suspected shabu packed in six heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P34,000, buy-bust money, two cellular phones and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The PDEA said the buy-bust operation was launched with the support of the police and military operatives after the existence of the drug den was uncovered.

The arrested suspects were detained at the police headquarters in Lamitan City for proper disposition and filing of cases against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)