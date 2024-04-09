Lawmen nab HVT, seize P34-M shabu in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P34 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) Director Gil Cesario Castro identified the arrested HVT suspect as Zacaria Jaji Nandang alias Dats, 30, a resident of Bagua 2 village, Cotabato City.

Castro said Nandang was arrested in a buy-bust in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur around 1:20 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Castro said the buy-bust was launched by operatives of PDEA-BARMM with the support of police and military forces, and agents of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Castro said seized from Nandang were some five kilograms of suspected shabu packed in five aluminum foil bags with Chinese markings worth P34,000,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, various identification cards, money transfer receipts, and a Sports Utility Vehicle.

He said the arrested suspect is involved in illegal drug business in the towns in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, and Maguindanao del Norte provinces, and Cotabato City.

He said Nandang was detained in preparation for the filing of cases against him for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)