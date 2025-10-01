Lawmen rescue 4 potential human trafficking victims in Tawi-Tawi

LAWMEN have rescued potential human trafficking victims as they tightened the watch in the southern backdoor's province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Police Major Randy Veran, chief of the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), said the potential victims were rescued around 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, at the port of Bongao, the province's capital town.

Veran said the rescued victims include two males and two females, who were recruited in different parts of the country.

They were rescued during the conduct of profiling of passengers aboard a commercial ferry that had just dock at the port of Bongao.

Veran said they conducted the profiling of passengers after they received reliable information that there are individuals who will be traveling to Malaysia via backdoor on board the passenger vessel that arrived in Bongao.

Investigation showed the four individuals were recruited and promised good salary by their recruiters who are residents Kampung Batu, Sempornah, Sabah, Malaysia and Bentulu, Serawak, also in Sabah, Malaysia.

They were turned over to the Ministry of Social Services and Development Office-Bongao for proper disposition, counseling and stress debriefing.

Veran advised the public, especially those who wish to work in Malaysia and nearby countries, to apply legally for their protection against human trafficking. (SunStar Zamboanga)