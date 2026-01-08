Lawmen seize P115,600 worth of shabu, dismantle drug den

FOUR persons, including a regional target list personality, were arrested and some P115,600 worth of illegal drugs were seized as authorities dismantled a drug den on Wednesday, January 7, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Barmm (PDEA-Barmm) on Thursday, January 8, identified the arrested regional target list drug personality as alias Kamlon, 48, the drug den maintainer.

The PDEA-Barmm identified Kamlon’s patrons as alias Abo, 31; Amir, 40; and Sam, 49.

It said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation that also resulted in the dismantling of the drug den in Rosary Heights 11 village, Cotabato City, Barmm, on Wednesday, January 7.

Seized from the dismantled drug den were some 17 grams of suspected shabu packed in 19 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P115,600, buy-bust money, one mobile phone, an identification card, and various drug paraphernalia used in the illegal drug trade.

The arrested suspects are currently under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility.

Charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

The buy-bust operation was led by the PDEA-Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Office with the support of police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)