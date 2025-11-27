Lawmen seize P136,000 shabu, firearm in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have seized some P136,000 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the illegal drugs and firearm were seized during the execution of a search warrant around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26, in Purok 2, Caniogan village, Tubod.

However, Sua said the subject of the search warrant, identified as alias Leo, 36, a farmer, was not present when the operatives raided the suspect’s residence.

Seized from the residence were about 20 grams of shabu packed in four medium and small heat-sealed sachets worth P136,000, a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, and a pouch.

Charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)