Lawmen seize P21-M smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN arrested five individuals and seized some P21 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation off Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Salanguit, commander of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force “Seaborne” Company, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized Wednesday, November 12, near Sta. Cruz Island, Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

Salanguit said the operatives were conducting a security patrol when they chanced upon two motorboats—M/B Zhyryne, manned by a three-man crew, and M/B Sophia Jayy, with a four-man crew.

Salanguit said that upon inspection, the two motorboats were found loaded with undocumented cigarettes.

He said seized from the two motorboats were 300 master cases of assorted brands of cigarettes worth P21 million.

He said the crewmen were arrested, and the cigarettes seized, after they failed to present documents for the cargoes they were transporting to this city.

The arrested crewmen, confiscated smuggled cigarettes, and the two motorboats were taken to the headquarters of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force “Seaborne” Company for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)