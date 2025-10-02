Lawmen seize P25.1-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested six individuals and seized shipments of about P25.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), officials said Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Of the total, P15.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized by sailors of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) and operatives of the Police Regional Office–Zamboanga Peninsula, while P9.5 million worth of contraband was seized by the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR).

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, said the shipment of about P14 million worth of smuggled cigarettes was seized around 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 1, in the waters off Barangay Talisayan, Zamboanga City.

Reyes said the sailors aboard BRP Herminigildo Yurong (PG906) were on maritime security patrol when they intercepted a motorboat manned by a two-man crew cruising near the waters of Talisayan.

The motorboat, locally known as a “jungkung,” was carrying 40 master cases of assorted foreign-brand cigarettes with an estimated worth of P14 million when inspected by the PG906 sailors.

Reyes said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes came from Basilan province and were intended to be distributed in Zamboanga City.

He said the motorboat along with its crew and cargo was brought to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Barangay Calarian and was turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, PRO-BAR director, said the shipment of P9.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes was seized Thursday, October 2, in Barangay Poblacion, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operations when they intercepted two vehicles carrying 266 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P9.5 million.

He said the alleged smugglers, identified by their aliases as “Ryan” and “Mark,” were arrested after failing to present legal documents for the transport and importation of the cigarettes.

He said the two suspects and the confiscated items are currently in the custody of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the shipment of P1.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes was seized around 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, near Sta. Cruz Island, Zamboanga City.

Matta said the police operatives were conducting seaborne patrol when they intercepted a motorboat loaded with smuggled cigarettes with a two-man crew.

He said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the BOC while the two arrested crew members were brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 11.

Matta said they will continue to collaborate closely with the BOC and other government agencies to intensify intelligence-driven patrols and dismantle smuggling syndicates operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)