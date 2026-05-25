Lawmen seize P5.3-M mineral ores in Lanao del Norte

THE issuance of citation tickets for violation of the Seat Belts Use Act of 1999 during a series of checkpoint operations by authorities eventually led to the confiscation of around P5.3 million mineral ores in Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, May 25, 2026.

In a statement, the public information office of the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office, said that around 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, the joint team of policemen and military personnel flagged down a truck for visible violation of the Seat Belts Use Act of 1999.

The truck was driven by alias Poldo, 47, of Valencia City, Bukidnon. He was accompanied by his truck helper, a 33-year-old resident of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

"Upon inspection, the truck was found carrying 546 sacks of alleged ore minerals with an estimated market value of P1.7 million. The driver failed to present legal transport documents for the cargo," the police said.

The police said joint checkpoint operations were launched again as the law enforcement personnel received intelligence report around 10:30 a.m. about the transport of additional mineral ores in the area.

The two truck drivers, alias Mer, 32, and alias Bert, 33, were also issued citation tickets for violation of the seat belts law.

"Further inspection revealed that both vehicles were carrying a total of 1,110 sacks of alleged ore minerals, valued at an estimated value of P3.6 million. The drivers also failed to present legal documents authorizing the transport of the mineral cargo," the Lanao del Norte police said in its report.

In total, authorities confiscated three trucks and 1,674 sacks of ore minerals, with a combined estimated value of P5.3 million.

All the drivers and truck personnel were brought to the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

The confiscated vehicles and mineral cargo are currently under the custody of the Lanao del Norte 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company pending megascopic analysis and examination by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, commended the operating personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

"This successful interception demonstrates the effectiveness of our intensified checkpoint operations and close coordination with partner agencies," Sua said in a statement.

"We remain committed to preventing the illegal transport and exploitation of mineral resources, holding accountable those who violate the law, and safeguarding the environment for future generations," he added.

He said they will continue to strengthen intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency collaboration to ensure that all mineral transport activities within the province comply with legal requirements. (SunStar Zamboanga)