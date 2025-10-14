Lawmen seize P6.2-M smuggled cigarettes in Sibugay, Basilan

LAWMEN have seized around P6.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro province of Basilan, officials said Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The bulk of the contraband was seized off Basilan by the operatives of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) and the rest by the police from Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said the policemen were conducting checkpoint operation on Monday, October 13, in San Pedro village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay when they intercepted a vehicle carrying smuggled cigarettes with two people aboard.

Seized from the vehicle were 350 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P400,771.

Both the suspects and the confiscated items were turned over to Tungawan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), said the sailors were conducting maritime patrol when they intercepted an unmarked motorboat carrying undocumented foreign-brand cigarettes off the waters of Lamitan, Basilan, on Sunday, October 12.

Reyes said the motorboat, later identified as M/B Sarhana, was with canvas-covered cargo, prompting the boarding team to conduct an interception and inspection.

He said the apprehended cargo consisted of 100 master cases of cigarettes, with an estimated market value of P5,805,000.

The WMNC turned over the motorboat and confiscated items to the Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga on Monday, October 13, for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)