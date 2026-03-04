Lawmen seize P7.7-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN seized P7.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate operations in Zamboanga City and Lanao del Sur, police said Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Police said P7.2 million worth of cigarettes were seized in Zamboanga City, while P427,500 worth were recovered in Lanao del Sur.

Personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Zamboanga Peninsula were conducting a checkpoint around 9:51 a.m. Monday, March 2, in Barangay San Jose Gusu, Zamboanga City, when they flagged down a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle carried 54 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P7,280,673.12. Police did not report any arrests in the Zamboanga City operation.

Meanwhile, P427,500 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized through the efforts of the police and the 51st Infantry Battalion (51IB) on Tuesday, March 3, in Barangay Baraas, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, said the 51IB informed the Picong Municipal Council of a suspicious vehicle at a checkpoint.

Cabuhat said policemen intercepted the vehicle, which the unidentified driver had abandoned.

Lawmen found 10 master cases of smuggled cigarettes. The packs lacked the Graphic Health Warnings required by law.

The items are in the custody of the Picong Municipal Police Station for turnover to the Bureau of Customs.

Cabuhat commended the coordination between the Picong police and the 51IB. (SunStar Zamboanga)