Lawmen seize shipment of explosives

LAWMEN seized a shipment of improvised explosives and other bomb components in a maritime security operation off Zamboanga City, the military said Monday, August 5, 2024.

The explosives and bomb components were seized by operatives of the military’s Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon, 1st Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company, and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, August 3, near the shore of Mariki village, Zamboanga City.

The JTF-Poseidon said they launched the joint maritime security operation in response to information that motorboats were transporting improvised explosives for blast fishing to Zamboanga City.

The operatives chanced upon two motorboats navigating towards the shore of Mariki village and chased them.

The JTF-Poseidon said that three persons escaped aboard one of the two motorboats and abandoned the other one which was found with explosives.

The JTF-Poseidon recovered from the abandoned motorboat 46 bottles of homemade explosives, 50 commercial blasting caps, and eight meters time fuse.

The seized motorboat was towed to Ensign Majini Pier of Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian village for further inspection.

The confiscated explosives were turned over to the Explosive Ordnance Demolition of the police for proper disposition.

“This operation highlights the ongoing dedication of our maritime law enforcement agencies to stopping illegal fishing and protecting our coastal communities,” The JTF-Poseidon said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)