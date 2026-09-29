Lawmen seize shipment of mineral ores, arrest 4 in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals and seized some P625,000 worth of mineral ores in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, September 28, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said identified the four arrested individuals through their aliases Ren, 32, driver, and a resident of Kidama village, Matalam, North Cotabato and his three truckmen as Kier, 51, a resident of Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Atan, 27; and Gar, 22, both residents of Kidama village, Matalam, North Cotabato.

Sua said the four were arrested after the joint police and military operatives seized a shipment of mineral ores around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, September 27, in Purok 3, Mamagum village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a dump truck for verification after noticing the unauthorized use of an improvised plate number.

A personnel deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) determined the use of the improvised plate constituted a violation warranting the impounding of the vehicle pursuant to existing LTO rules and regulations.

“During further inspection, operating personnel discovered that the dump truck was loaded with sacks containing alleged ore minerals,” Sua said in his report, citing villages officials were immediately requested to witness the inventory of the items at the scene.

He said the truck was found carrying 125 sacks of alleged ore minerals weighing approximately 6.25 metric tons, with an estimated market value of P625,000 based on Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) valuation.

The driver and his three companions were subsequently brought to Sultan Naga Dimaporo Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, the alleged ore minerals and the subject vehicle remain under the custody of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2PMFC), pending megascopic analysis and examination by the MGB-Northern Mindanao to determine the nature of the confiscated materials and appropriate subsequent action.

Sua commended the operating personnel and their military counterparts for their vigilance and effective coordination during the checkpoint operation.

The operatives consist of personnel from the 2PMFC and 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion’s 51st Mechanized Company.

“Our personnel will remain vigilant in our checkpoints and other law enforcement operations to prevent the unlawful transport of regulated or undocumented materials within the province,” Sua said in a statement.

“This accomplishment also demonstrates the importance of close coordination among the police, military, other government agencies, and our communities in enforcing the law and protecting our natural resources,” he added.

He assured the public that they will continue to strengthen checkpoint and law enforcement operations in coordination with concerned government agencies to help prevent illegal activities and maintain peace and order throughout Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)