Lebak policemen recover P4.6-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES recovered some P4.62 million worth of smuggled cigarettes while on manhunt operation against an individual facing qualified theft case in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the police said Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen director, said the smuggled cigarettes were recovered Wednesday, August 12, in Purok 2, Kinudalan village, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Prior to the recovery, the police operatives are tracking down the alias Mike, who is charged for qualified theft, in Purok 2, Kinudalan village.

“Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly sensed the presence of the operating team while onboard a motorized banca and eluded arrest,” Manibog said in his report.

“While approaching the area, the team discovered two abandoned open shanty houses containing suspected smuggled cigarettes,” he added.

The recovered items consisted of 108 master cases of assorted cigarettes with an estimated value of P4,620,672.

The recovered smuggled cigarettes were brought to Lebak Municipal Police Station and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

“Hindi tayo titigil sa pagtugis sa mga lumalabag sa batas at sa pagsugpo sa pagpasok ng mga puslit na produkto (We will not stop pursuing lawbreakers and preventing the entry of smuggled goods),” Manibog said.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ating koordinasyon sa Bureau of Customs at iba pang katuwang na ahensya upang maprotektahan ang ating mga komunidad at lehitimong kalakalan (We will continue to strengthen our coordination with the Bureau of Customs and other partner agencies to protect our communities and legitimate trade),” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)